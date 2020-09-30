Really happy with the team I have at Real Madrid right now, claims Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:34 PM
Despite selling quite a few players this summer, Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he’s more than happy with the squad he has at Real Madrid. The Los Blancos have let fourteen players leave the club this summer including players like Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Regulion and James Rodriguez among others.
While Real Madrid ended Barcelona’s dominance in Spain last season, the Los Blancos failed to do well in the Champions League with them getting knocked out by Manchester City. The La Liga giants fell 4-2 in the last of sixteen to the former Premier League champions although the Cityzens lost to Olympique Lyon later on. That was cause for concern for the Los Blancos with many expecting their side to do a lot better this summer.
But so far, the club hasn’t signed anyone with them instead letting fourteen players leave the club with eight of those leaving permanently. That includes Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Regulion and Dani Gomez with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Brahim Diaz leaving on loans. But while that has depleted Zidane’s squad, the Los Blancos boss revealed that he is happy with his squad and isn't planning on bringing in new players. He also added that the “players who are here are fine” and that’s the only thing that matters to him.
"Until [Oct. 5] the window is open, but I'm really happy with what I have. We already have a lot of players. And you want to bring in more? Why? It's already hard enough to pick a team. They're all really good. I'm happy, really. While the market is open, we'll see. The only thing I'll say is the players who are here are fine, training well, and that's what interests me,” Zidane said, reported ESPN.
