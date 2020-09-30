Really happy with the team I have at Real Madrid right now, claims Zinedine Zidane

But so far, the club hasn’t signed anyone with them instead letting fourteen players leave the club with eight of those leaving permanently. That includes Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Regulion and Dani Gomez with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Brahim Diaz leaving on loans. But while that has depleted Zidane’s squad, the Los Blancos boss revealed that he is happy with his squad and isn't planning on bringing in new players. He also added that the “players who are here are fine” and that’s the only thing that matters to him.