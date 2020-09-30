Happy that Tottenham are trying to do everything to help improve my team, admits Jose Mourinho
Today at 7:46 PM
In light of Tottenham’s efforts to try and reinforce his side, Jose Mourinho has confessed that he loves what the club are doing in order to help the team move forward. The North Londoners have had a busy transfer window so far with them bringing in five new players to help Mourinho thrive.
Despite reports indicating that Tottenham had no money to help improve Jose Mourinho’s side this summer, the North Londoners have still had an impressive transfer window. It has seen the club sign five players so far including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joe Hart, Matt Doherty and Gareth Bale. That is despite the club selling only Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton with Jan Vertonghen leaving on a free-transfer. But, Spurs are not done with their transfer business as they're looking to make two more moves before the window shuts.
Reports have indicated Mourinho has asked them to sign a new center-back, with Milan Skriniar their top target, and a back-up striker. The latter is a concerning area as beyond Harry Kane, Tottenham have little to no options especially with Gareth Bale and Son Heung-Min injured. But despite that, Jose Mourinho has admitted that he’s happy that Tottenham are trying everything in their power to help him improve the squad. The former Chelsea boss also added that he’s optimistic that the club will sign a back-up striker.
"I am optimistic, but more than that the feeling that I like is that we are trying everything to do it. You succeed or you don't succeed. It's like a football match: you win or you don't win but you give everything and try everything. The transfer market is the same. I like the feeling that my club is trying to do everything for us and for the team, that's the most important thing for me. If we succeed then great - I believe so - but if we don't then that's football,” Mourinho said, reported Sky Sports.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Milan Skrinar
- Jose Mourinho
- Gareth Bale
- English Premier League
- Uefa Europa League
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Inter Milan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.