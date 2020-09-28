No hard feelings between me and Mourinho but our relationship wasn’t good, confesses Iker Casillas

Few goalkeepers have been regarded as highly as Iker Casillas with the Spaniard considered to be one of the best to ever stand between the sticks. His trophy haul is beyond incredible as well with Casillas winning a catalogue of awards in a distinguished career which includes a FIFA World Cup and two Euros with Spain. Not only that, he made well over seven hundred appearances for the Los Blancos with him only leaving the club in 2015. That brought an end to a 25-year association with the club with Casillas a part of their youth academy.