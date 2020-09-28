Goal is to get Arsenal back to playing Champions League football again, admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Today at 6:56 PM
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that Arsenal’s aim for the season is to be back in the Champions League with them looking to bring the ‘club back where it belongs’. The Gunners have failed to qualify for Europe’s top cup competition since 2017 with them struggling to win the Europa League.
Few clubs have struggled to qualify for the Champions League as much as Arsenal have over the last three years with the Gunners failing to make competition since 2017. It has seriously affected the North Londoners’ finances with them struggling to bring in the best talent across Europe. However, they’ve still managed to sign players with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and a few others joining the club with the hopes of getting them back.
But with them enjoying an impressive start to the 2020/21 season, the Gunners have set their sights on a top-four place although with Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United in the race, it might be harder than anyone expects. Even then, Aubameyang has revealed that Arsenal’s main target is Champions League qualification as they’re looking to “bring back the club to where it belongs”. He further added that the club cannot “pretend to choose to play for the first place” but they need to start competing again.
"When you win trophies, you want to win more trophies and this is what it's about. We want to compete, first of all for the league, I think this is the biggest point. We want to be back in the Champions League, we have to stay humble for sure. We cannot pretend to choose to play for the first place but we want to be part of the teams to compete for the first place and as I say, to stay humble and work hard and in the end try our best to win more trophies,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.
"I think everyone has one goal - to go forward and bring back the club to where it belongs. It's now a few years since we've played in the Champions League, for example, and for me and all the club, it hurts - not just a little bit but a lot."
