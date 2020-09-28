Goal is to get Arsenal back to playing Champions League football again, admits Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

"When you win trophies, you want to win more trophies and this is what it's about. We want to compete, first of all for the league, I think this is the biggest point. We want to be back in the Champions League, we have to stay humble for sure. We cannot pretend to choose to play for the first place but we want to be part of the teams to compete for the first place and as I say, to stay humble and work hard and in the end try our best to win more trophies,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.