Did not like the way PSG handled my or Edinson Cavani's departures, claims Thiago Silva

"It's a situation that pissed me off. Even if there was lockdown, things should have been done differently. I was in Brazil, in quarantine, when Leonardo called me to tell me that because of the pandemic and the difficulties… No, first, he asked me if I was OK to continue for two more months in order to play a eventual Final 8. I told him yes. But he replied that the club would not go beyond these two months. It would be two months and nothing else. It should have been done differently,” Silva told France Football.