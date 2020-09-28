Did not like the way PSG handled my or Edinson Cavani's departures, claims Thiago Silva
Today at 9:46 PM
While he has now signed for Chelsea, Thiago Silva has revealed that the way PSG handled is departure made him very angry at Leonardo and the club. The Brazilian left Paris after an incredible eight-year spell at the club where he won countless trophies after signing for them from AC Milan.
While Thiago Silva’s debut for Chelsea did not go as planned with the Brazilian playing a role in West Bromwich scoring, the center-back was brought in to transform the Blues’ defense. Few will deny the fact that Silva is considered to be one of the best center-backs in the world even at 36, but many expected him to retire at PSG. But with his contract at the club expiring this summer, Silva opted to leave and instead signed for Chelsea.
However, it didn’t happen as simple as PSG reported that it did with reports indicating that that the club told Silva that they wouldn’t be offering him a new contract with them looking to move on. The 36-year-old has confirmed the same and revealed that the way PSG handled his departure upset him, as he believed that he served them with distinction for most of the last decade. The former AC Milan man further added that neither him nor Edinson Cavani, who left this summer as well, deserved the treatment that they got.
"It's a situation that pissed me off. Even if there was lockdown, things should have been done differently. I was in Brazil, in quarantine, when Leonardo called me to tell me that because of the pandemic and the difficulties… No, first, he asked me if I was OK to continue for two more months in order to play a eventual Final 8. I told him yes. But he replied that the club would not go beyond these two months. It would be two months and nothing else. It should have been done differently,” Silva told France Football.
“All my career at PSG, I gave the maximum, I never cheated. It's as if three matches in Final 8 changed everything? And everything I had achieved in those eight years didn't matter anymore? It is not consistent. Leo did this in an awkward and hasty fashion. Not just with me by the way. I also think of Cavani who is the top scorer in the history of PSG. I say this so that the club can progress and not make these kinds of mistakes in the future. "
