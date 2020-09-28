Arsenal need to find scenarios to win against the top teams, admits Mikel Arteta

In lieu of their clash against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal need to find a scenario where they can consistently win against the top teams. The North Londoners did beat Manchester City and Liverpool towards the end of last season but have struggled to do it on a regular basis.

For the first time in a long time, Arsenal managed to beat Liverpool not once but in two consecutive games with them beating the champions in the league and the Community Shield. Their league win, however, saw them also beat Manchester City during their run to the FA Cup final where the Gunners beat Chelsea to lift the trophy. That has instilled hope for Arsenal fans that their side are overcoming their jinx against the other ‘Big six’ teams although with a visit to Anfield, fans are concerned once again.

The North Londoners have conceded 20 goals in their last five visits to Liverpool’s home ground although their recent streak against the Reds could see that change. It has seen Mikel Arteta admit that his side needs to find a way to beat the top sides and he revealed that they’re willing to compromise in order to get the result they need. Arteta further added that he’s “here to win” and will “find ways to do it” even if it means “proposing something very different”.

“Sometimes it’s what you want to do as a coach and sometimes it’s what you are allowed to do with the levels of players and performances that top teams can do against you. In those games we obviously had very long periods where we had to defend deeper than we would like to, but we have to prepare for the games finding scenarios to win,” Arteta said reported the Guardian.

“I’m here to win. I’m here to find ways to do it. If I’m proposing something very different that is exposing our team right now, I don’t think I’m acting in the best favour of the club or the players. The players we have available can change our gameplan. We have to be able to adapt. I think in football now, one way doesn’t work unless you are superior to the opponent all the time.”

The Gunners haven’t had the busiest of transfer windows this summer with only Gabriel Magahlaes and Willian signing for the club but are looking to sign one more player before the window is over. That is reportedly Houssem Aouar with the Frenchman reportedly keen on signing for Arsenal although there have been issues over a fee for the midfielder. It saw Arteta admit that the North Londoners are operating on a “different moment as clubs” with them looking for the right deal.

“We are in different moments as clubs, with the success they had over the years and how stable they have been in the Champions League and Premier League. We just try to get the right momentum by doing the deals we believe are going to make us stronger with the resources we have at the moment, and try to push as hard as we can as a team to do it as quickly as possible," he added.