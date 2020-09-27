Kylian Mbappe has qualities to become future Ballon d’Or winner, proclaims Nicolas Anelka

“There are the old guys who are known and recognised, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but for me, it is Mbappe who is really the image of the prototype of the striker with all the qualities required to be a future Ballon d'Or winner. He's very fast, very smart, very technical. He has the qualities to do great things. He has proven it time and time again and he shows it in every game. Neymar is very strong too. He is very strong too,” Anelka told RMC Sport.