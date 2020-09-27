Kylian Mbappe has qualities to become future Ballon d’Or winner, proclaims Nicolas Anelka
Today at 4:49 PM
Former Real Madrid forward Nicolas Anelka has admitted that he believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future. The Frenchman is considered to be one of the best young players on the planet right now with him playing a key role in the project that PSG are building.
Over the last three odd years, few players in world football have become as well known and performed as well as Kylian Mbappe has. The Frenchman’s quality is undeniable as even at 21, the forward has already won a catalogue of trophies for PSG, with him also lifting the FIFA World Cup a little over two years ago. That combined with his prolific ability in front of goal has seen many tout him for great things with Mbappe linked to some of Europe’s biggest sides.
However, while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate the football stage with Neymar also doing his part, many believe that Mbappe is the heir to that throne. Nicolas Anelka has re-iterated that as the former PSG and Real Madrid man believes that the Frenchman has the “qualities required to be a future Ballon d’Or Winner”. Anelka further added that Mbappe is the “prototype of the striker” that young kids and budding youth stars should aim to become.
“There are the old guys who are known and recognised, like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but for me, it is Mbappe who is really the image of the prototype of the striker with all the qualities required to be a future Ballon d'Or winner. He's very fast, very smart, very technical. He has the qualities to do great things. He has proven it time and time again and he shows it in every game. Neymar is very strong too. He is very strong too,” Anelka told RMC Sport.
