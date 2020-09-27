Impossible to win when we’re against Real Madrid and VAR, admits Manuel Pellegrini
Today at 5:52 PM
Despite a spirited performance, Real Betis still fell short against Real Madrid, which saw Manuel Pellegrini admit that it was tough to beat Madrid and VAR in the same game. The hosts were leading going into the break but a sending off and a late comeback meant that the Los Blancos won 3-2.
With a bright start to their campaign, many expected Real Betis to cause serious problems for Real Madrid - which is exactly what Manuel Pellegrini’s side did. The former West Ham United’s team caused real problems for the reigning Champions with them walking into the half-time break ahead despite going down to an early goal. But things changed after that, with a VAR intervention changing the game in favour of Real Madrid.
It saw Emerson get sent off after Madrid drew level although there was to be a lot more drama, with VAR handing Sergio Ramos a chance to give his side all three points. The Spaniard made up for his missed chance by doing just that and Manuel Pellegrini revealed that it’s tough to win when his side are forced to face both “Real Madrid and VAR”. The former West Ham boss further admitted that his side were the better team and did well even when down to ten.
"When you are up against Real Madrid and VAR it is too much. We were much better than Real Madrid in the first half, we scored two goals and had three clear chances to score. The second half was more equal, then there was the red card, the penalty, and playing so much time with a man down was tough. When you are playing against Real Madrid and you concede a penalty and get a man sent off because of VAR it is very difficult. But I value how well we played when it was 11 against 11,” Pellegrini said reported ESPN.
