Barcelona are always looking for players to improve the team, asserts Ronald Koeman

While Ronald Koeman is trying to get Barcelona back to where they once were, the Dutchman’s job hasn’t exactly been easy, with the club’s transfer budget a lot lesser than anyone expected. It has, however, seen Arturo Vidal , Luis Suarez , Ivan Rakitic and a few others all leave this summer, with a few others also set to exit to help the La Liga giants make new additions despite links to Memphis Depay and a few others.

That has been something Koeman, and various other board members, have insisted, with Barcelona needing to sell players in order to get new ones which has caused a few problems. However, that hasn’t stopped them from being linked with the best of the best which has seen Koeman open the door “for all possibilities” this summer. He admitted that there are players the club want “that aren’t possible” for financial reasons but the club are looking to improve.

“Nothing is ruled out. We are always looking for players to improve our game. It may be that the players you want aren't possible because of the financial situation of the club, but I've accepted this – I knew it before I arrived. It is always more important to talk about the players who are here, not the ones who are missing. More players might come, but we must focus on the ones we have," Koeman said reported Goal.

“We are ready for the start of a complicated La Liga campaign. It will be very hard but for now we'll just see what happens to the players. We have many quality players in attack; [Ousmane] Dembele, Ansu Fati … If the squad stays like this we will have to accept it. We need all the forwards we have, we have a lot of top quality people. We will have to alternate to stay fresh, but it's good that we have the players there to do that.”