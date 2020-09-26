Reports | Manchester City eyeing €55 million move for Benfica’s Ruben Dias

But while City haven’t given up on signing another center-back, Goal has reported that they’ve switched their target to Benfica’s Ruben Dias. The young defender has been a revelation for the Portuguese team over the last few years with many comparing him to former Ajax man Matthijs de Ligt given their rise. But while the 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Liga Nos, Goal has revealed that it would take around €55 million to sign the defender, with Nicolas Otamendi said to be added as a make-weight.