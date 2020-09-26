Reports | Manchester City eyeing €55 million move for Benfica’s Ruben Dias
Today at 8:12 PM
According to Goal, Manchester City are reportedly considering a €55 million move for Benfica star Ruben Dias this summer with Nicolas Otamendi set to be used as a make-weight. The Portuguese center-back has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, with Tottenham also in the race.
With Manchester City losing a managerial record number games for Pep Guardiola this season, it has seen the Spaniard look to improve his side this summer before the window closes in early October. Both Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres were rapidly brought into the squad but since then, the Cityzens have done little. There have been links with a move for Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kounde, Jose Maria Gimenez and a few others but nothing has materialized.
But while City haven’t given up on signing another center-back, Goal has reported that they’ve switched their target to Benfica’s Ruben Dias. The young defender has been a revelation for the Portuguese team over the last few years with many comparing him to former Ajax man Matthijs de Ligt given their rise. But while the 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Liga Nos, Goal has revealed that it would take around €55 million to sign the defender, with Nicolas Otamendi said to be added as a make-weight.
The Cityzens, however, haven’t made any official bid for Dias as of yet but the report has revealed that a bid is on the cards and a matter of time before City make it. That is compounded by the fact that Eric Garcia is itching for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona said to be his top destination for a fee of around €15 million. The Spaniard's move will leave the club with just three recognised center-backs and Fernandinho, who has deputised as a defender.
