Manchester United are working hard to have competitive squad, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 7:40 PM
In light of Manchester United signing just one player so far, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Red Devils are working hard to try and create a more competitive squad. The Old Trafford side have been touted to side a catalogue of stars this summer but have made only one serious addition.
Despite being linked to nearly every player in the world, Manchester United have made just one major signing in the form of Donny van de Beek. But while the Dutch midfielder enjoyed a scoring start to his life as a Red Devil, critics and fans alike are concerned that United don’t have enough in their squad to not only compete for a title but to compete for the top four again. That is especially in light of Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and other big-six rivals beefing up their sides.
That combined with the Red Devils’ efforts to land Jadon Sancho hasn’t gone down well with the fans with the move for the Borussia Dortmund starlet far from completion. Yet in light of all his critics, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the club are trying to build a “competitive squad and team”, with them willing to wait to do that. He further added, that “different clubs are allowed” to do what they want and United will go at their own pace.
“I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny [van de Beek[ when you say he was the only one, because he is a top player and he strengthens our team and of course we have to concentrate on ourselves. Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team. If and when there are updates we will give you them,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.