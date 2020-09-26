Looking to do something historic and great for PSG every year, proclaims Neymar
Today at 9:03 PM
Amidst rumours of a move away, Neymar has opened up about his love for everything PSG and admitted that he’s looking to etch his name in the club’s history books. The Brazilian played a key role as the Parisians reached the Champions League final last term but they well short in the end.
Despite paving the way and helping PSG reach the Champions League final last term, Neymar and his side eventually fell short against the more dominant Bayern Munich. The Bavarians walked away with their hands on the trophy but things could have gone another way had PSG scored one of the many chances that they created on the night. Yet, even with the loss, it is the first and only final of the illustrious tournament that the Parisians have reached they’re hoping it won’t be the last.
Neymar however, is the man that the club want to lead them into lifting club football’s biggest price but to no avail as of yet. However, despite numerous links of a move away, the Brazilian has admitted that it’s his dream to do something historic for PSG and he hopes he can “leave a trace in the club’s history books and archives”. He further added that “trying to make history is what truly motivates” him with him planning to go nowhere.
“I’ve always liked the city of Paris. Even when I was at Barcelona, I used to come here when I had some days off. This place has always been special to me and it still is. For me, every year is a chance to write history, to do something great for the club, and this year will be no different. Trying to make history is what truly motivates me. I want to play big matches, win trophies and leave a trace in the club’s history books and archives,” Neymar told beIN Sports.
