2020-21 | ATK-Mohun Bagan sign Sandesh Jhinghan on a five-year deal

It came as a shock when Kerala Blasters FC terminated the contract of its most loyal footballer since their inception - Sandesh Jhingan. While the footballer missed the entire 2020-21 Indian Super League due to injury, the mid-season developments meant that he would not wear the yellow jersey again. Well, this was a great opportunity for other teams to secure the services of the sturdy defender, who at an age of 27, had a lot of firepower left in him. Amongst many rumours, defending champions ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in the centre-back on a five-year deal. Even though the fee is not disclosed yet, it is expected that the deal is the most expensive for an Indian footballer ever.