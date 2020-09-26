2020-21 | ATK-Mohun Bagan sign Sandesh Jhinghan on a five-year deal

Today at 3:35 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in Sandesh Jhinghan for a five-year deal ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Kerala Blasters FC parted ways with the club a few months back, with the footballer spending six years at the club since making his debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
It came as a shock when Kerala Blasters FC terminated the contract of its most loyal footballer since their inception - Sandesh Jhingan. While the footballer missed the entire 2020-21 Indian Super League due to injury, the mid-season developments meant that he would not wear the yellow jersey again. Well, this was a great opportunity for other teams to secure the services of the sturdy defender, who at an age of 27, had a lot of firepower left in him. Amongst many rumours, defending champions ATK-Mohun Bagan roped in the centre-back on a five-year deal. Even though the fee is not disclosed yet, it is expected that the deal is the most expensive for an Indian footballer ever.
While the move was already in the making, the ISL outfit made it official by posting a video on their official Twitter handle. The deal will keep him at the Kolkata-based club till the end of the 2024-25 season. With Spaniard Tiri already roped in earlier, ATK-Mohun Bagan’s central defense now looks solid.
Jhinghan started his career with I-League outfits United Sikkim back in 2012 and moved to Mumbai FC for the next term. It was in the inaugural season of the Indian Super League that he rose to prominence, earning the ‘Emerging Player of Year’ award, guiding Kerala Blasters FC side to the final. It was in the following year that the Chandigarh-born made his international debut and since then has been a mainstay in the squad.
ISL Emerging Player of the Tournament in 2014
AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2014 ✅
Arjuna Awardee 🎖️
To sweeten all #Mariners taste buds.
Presenting you the Guardian of Defence.
Welcome to the City of Joy, @SandeshJhingan. #ATKMB #JoyMohunBagan#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/77FejShfEK
