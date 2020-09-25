Fantasy Premier League 2020/21 – Four players to help you win the Gameweek 3

An average of 59 with a highest of a 165 and a new Premier League record of 44 goals in a single matchweek means that Gameweek 2 was majestic. To say that anything after this will be terrible is an understatement but even then here are four possible players who could help transform your week.

The Good

Son Heung-Min

When someone scores four goals in a single game, sometimes there is no choice but to pick him and guess what? Son Heung-Min fits that category wonderfully. The Spurs forward (£9.0m), has earned himself well over 750,000 new owners with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin brought in by more managers. And who can blame them? Simply because Sonny has been about as consistent as anyone has ever been for Spurs, namely Harry Kane.

Not only that, over the last few years he has turned into their most consistent player with an average of 160 points a year since the 2016/17 season. It’s not a bad return for a player but this season, barring injuries and red cards, expect Son to be a permanent name on the team sheet. Don’t, however, expect his 24 point return again, barring a serious miracle, especially as Steve Bruce and Newcastle will prove to be a sterner test than high-line Southampton.

Even then, the kind of form that Son is on and the fact that Arsenal play Liverpool, which could negate a few high priced men, does hand the other North London man a chance. Hopefully, he’ll get all the bonus points this time, something Harry Kane did the last time.

Timo Werner

Sold by 373611 managers, Timo Werner might just be someone you’d want to hold onto. The FPL numbers don’t suit the German, with just one assist since he made his debut which isn’t good for someone who started the 2020/21 season as the highest owned forward. But, technically he should have had two assists and now definitely doesn’t feel like a time to sell the German. Why, you ask? Well for one, Chelsea have a rather impressive fixture list going forward and Werner should star in a large portion of them.

And for another, using the Liverpool game as a judge of his talents is possibly the worst move an FPL manager could ever make and what’s even better is that Chelsea face West Brom in the next game. Every game, so far, against the Baggies has been a goal-fest for teams with strikers facing Slaven Bilic’s side scoring an average of 15 points per game. Ridiculous right? Which means that Werner’s insistence to get into the box, and pressing could yield managers a few points.

But if you want to go even crazy, then captain the man. That’s right, captain Timo Werner with the possibly the biggest risk one could take this week aside from captaining an Arsenal defender.

The Great

The lord, the god and the 2019/20 PFA player of the year is back and back with an absolute bang. Watching Kevin De Bruyne has always been a joy but the Belgian has simply taken his game to another level over the last few years especially in terms of FPL. He finished with 251 last season with 35 FPL goal contributions and has started this season with a goal, an assist and a grand total of 13 points.

It has seen many fantasy managers add the superb Belgian to their wish-lists and we’re here to tell you, that he is a must-have with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the man that many have replaced. And the numbers agree with us as De Bruyne created six chances, hit four shots on and scored from a penalty. That’s right, the Belgian is also on penalties for Manchester City this season or at least that is the way it looks.

Furthermore, with Gabriel Jesus injured, expect KDB to play in that weird false nine strikerless formations that Pep Guardiola has which could see him get even further forward. Goals? I see a lot of them and maybe even a few assists along the way.

And the Punt

Daniel Podence

No Diogo Jota means that spots have opened up for Wolves and the competition is pretty high especially with the arrivals of Fabio Silva (£5.5m) and Vitinha (£5.0m). However, so far, the evidence is that Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and Daniel Podence (£5.6m) are the men that Nuno has picked to make his front-three. However, beware with the arrival of Nelson Semedo (£5.5m), Adama Traore (£6.5m) is very likely to move further up the starting eleven.

That means he could take either Neto or Podence’s place in the 11 with the former more likely than the latter. Why you ask? Well for one, Daniel Podence ended Kevin De Bruyne’s career with a superb nutmeg before netting his second assist in as many games. Secondly, because Podence has the ability to not just play on the right but also on the left which is something that Neto cannot do unfortunately.

Add that to his impressive price of £5.5m and we’ve got a bargain in the making. Is he this season’s bargain superstar, our Lord Lundstram so to speak? He just might be.