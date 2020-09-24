We have received an offer for Jose Maria Gimenez, admits Enrique Cerezo
Today at 4:41 PM
Atletico Madrid owner Enrique Cerezo has confirmed that the club did receive an offer for Jose Maria Gimenez but that the club were looking to keep the defender in Madrid. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer with Pep Guardiola keen on signing him.
Considered to be arguably one of the better defenders available out there, Jose Maria Gimenez’s stock has kept rising over the last few years. So much so, that the Atletico Madrid defender has seen himself heavily linked with a move away from Madrid this summer. The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Manchester City with reports indicating that the Premier League side even submitted a £78 million bid for the Uruguayan.
However, while that bid was rejected by the club, with them looking for his £120 million release clause to be activated, the interest from the Cityzens is still there. The former Premier League champions are looking to sign defensive reinforcements this summer and it has seen Enrique Cerezo confirm that the club did get an offer. The Atletico owner also revealed that the club are looking at keeping their best stars and not selling them.
"We did receive the offer. But Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team," Cerezo said reported Goal.
