ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United FC rope in French-born Mauritanian midfielder Khassa Camara

Northeast United FC have completed their first foreign signing by roping in French-born Mauritanian midfielder Khassa Camara ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. The ‘Highlanders’ finished at the ninth position in the points table last season with just a couple of wins to their name.
Northeast United finished at the fourth spot after the group stages during the 2018-19 Indian Super League, thus qualifying for the playoffs for the first time ever under the supervision of Dutch manager Eelco Schattorie. But it was in the following season that they lost the manager along with their core players and settled for a ninth-place finish. Ahead of a fresh season, the management has recruited French-born Mauritanian midfielder Khassa Camara as its first overseas recruit.
“This is going to be my first experience in Asia, and I would like to thank the club for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this team. I cannot wait to get started on the pitch and will look to deliver the goods for the club and it’s amazing fans,” said Khassa Camara, after signing on the dotted line.
Khassa played his entire club career in Europe, having started with the French side Troyes’ reserve side before he was promoted to the senior team a couple of years later in 2012. It was in 2015 that he moved to the Greek side Ergotelis, and subsequently to Xanthi FC, where he played for four years before making a move to the ISL outfits.
“Camara is a proven player both at the club and international level and he will add quality to our midfield. His versatility was a big draw while making the transfer decision and we are confident he will do well for us in the season ahead,” said Northeast United FC’s executive director Priya Runchal.
