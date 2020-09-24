ISL 2020-21 | Kerala Blasters FC rope in Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez

Today at 2:47 PM
Kerala Blasters FC have signed Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The Spaniard played eight seasons at Las Palmas, helping the team earn qualification to the La Liga back in 2014-15 and then played three seasons at the top flight.
Even though Kerala Blasters have been historically the most active ISL side cometh the transfer window, the management has been pretty quiet so far, having only roped in Argentine Facundo Pereyra amongst the foreigners. With stars like Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sandesh Jhinghan absent, it was high time that the club revamped their squad, with exactly two months left for the new season to kick-off. Finally, the Kerala-based club secured the services of Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez - a former La Liga star, for the 2020-21 ISL.
"In the yellow of Las Palmas, I have competed in the most important stadiums in Spain, and against several of the best players in the world: Messi, Iniesta and Cristiano Ronaldo. Today, it is an honour for me to announce the start of a new stage in India by playing in the yellow of Kerala Blasters, my favourite colour,” said Vicente, after completing the formalities.
The footballer played eight seasons at Spanish side Las Palmas, helping them earn qualification to the La Liga back in 2014-15. After three seasons at the top flight with the same club, Vicente shifted loyalties to the second division side Deportivo La Coruna for a couple of seasons, before he decided to try his luck in the Indian Super League.
“I am elated to be a part of my new family and have great respect towards the fans of this brilliant club. At the start of my journey, I would also like to thank Karolis and Kibu (Vicuna), the Sporting Director and Head Coach of the club, for placing their trust in me. Together we will try and achieve successes and titles", added the footballer.
From playing with some of football's greatest, the Canary is back in yellow! 💛@vicente4gomez is #YennumYellow 🔥🤩#SwagathamVicente pic.twitter.com/AZ0zoiWE7w— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) September 23, 2020
