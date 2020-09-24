ISL 2020-21 | Kerala Blasters FC rope in Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez

Even though Kerala Blasters have been historically the most active ISL side cometh the transfer window, the management has been pretty quiet so far, having only roped in Argentine Facundo Pereyra amongst the foreigners. With stars like Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sandesh Jhinghan absent, it was high time that the club revamped their squad, with exactly two months left for the new season to kick-off. Finally, the Kerala-based club secured the services of Spanish midfielder Vicente Gomez - a former La Liga star, for the 2020-21 ISL.