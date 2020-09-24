ISL 2020-21 | I can play in different positions each day, claims Edu Garcia

Today at 2:41 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan midfielder Edu Garcia claims himself as a ‘polyvalent’ player and can play at different positions each day. Having started his ISL career with Bengaluru FC back in 2017, Garcia moved to Mohun Bagan in 2018, following a short stint with Chinese-side Zhejiang Energy Greentown F.C.
ATK-Mohun Bagan were title contenders in the previous season from the moment the starting whistle was blown on the opening day, especially with the quality of foreigners they had. Even though Roy Krishna and David Williams were mostly praised for the title-winning season, we cannot undermine the contribution of Edu Garia in the midfield, with him scoring six and assisting three others.
The playmaker has been retained by the club and will once again hold the key in the playmaking zone. It was recently that Garcia claimed himself to be a ‘polyvalent’ player and can play at different positions each day.
“I am a polyvalent player. I can play in every position in midfield and in the attack. I don’t care about the position. I can play today in the left, tomorrow as a midfielder and next day as a second striker,” said Edu Garcia, to Goal.com.
Head coach and compatriot Antonio Lopez Habas used Garcia in many roles last season - as a winger, second striker or an attacking midfielder, with the footballer never letting him down. His partnership with Habas is enviable and the Garcia was in all praise for his coach, stating that it is easy to work with him, as ‘he knows what he wants.’
“I knew that Antonio (Habas) won once the ISL and he wanted to do it again. He is an experienced coach who knows what he wants. So it’s easier when your coach is clear and everybody in the team thinks the same,” added the footballer.
