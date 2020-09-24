Have no idea why I was omitted from Argentina’s squad, proclaims Angel Di Maria

The Argentine contributed to 35 goals in all competitions and was arguably one of the club’s best players even at 32 which has seen Di Maria hit out at the decision not to call him up. The 32-year-old admitted that he has “no words” as to why the selectors didn’t pick him especially since he “worked his ass off at PSG” in order to give himself a chance. Di Maria further added that despite his omission this time around, he’ll keep “fighting” in order to give himself a fair chance.