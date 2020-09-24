Have no idea why I was omitted from Argentina’s squad, proclaims Angel Di Maria
Today at 3:49 PM
PSG star Angel Di Maria has revealed that he has no idea as to why he wasn’t picked to be a part of Argentina’s national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 32-year-old starred last season as PSG reached their first ever Champions League final but was still not picked by Lionel Scaloni.
With Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni announcing his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, many expected it to be a star-studded squad and Scaloni obliged. It saw Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and a few others all earn a place in the 30 man squad although there was a noteable absentee. PSG forward Angel Di Maria wasn’t made a part of the list despite playing a key role in the French giants reaching their first Champions League final last term.
The Argentine contributed to 35 goals in all competitions and was arguably one of the club’s best players even at 32 which has seen Di Maria hit out at the decision not to call him up. The 32-year-old admitted that he has “no words” as to why the selectors didn’t pick him especially since he “worked his ass off at PSG” in order to give himself a chance. Di Maria further added that despite his omission this time around, he’ll keep “fighting” in order to give himself a fair chance.
"I can't find an explanation, I have no words. Argentina's national team is the most important for me. If I work my ass off at PSG it is to have a chance in the national team and be able to compete. It's difficult to understand that being in a good moment I am not called. If I'm not called it's because they don't want to call me. I'll keep fighting to be in Argentina's national team,” Di Maria said, reported Goal.
"Am I old at 32? Many people say that I am already old, but I am 32 and I keep running in the same way, in every game I show that I'm not old, and I can be at the level of Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Lionel Messi
- Lautaro Martinez
- Angel Di Maria
- Ligue 1
- Fifa World Cup 2022
- Paris Saint Germain
- Argentina Football Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.