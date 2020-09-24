Growing expectations pushes me to become better footballer, admits Sahal Abdul Samad

Today at 4:35 PM
Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad admitted that the increasing expectations from legendary footballers like IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Sunil Chhetri has pushed him to become a better footballer. The footballer made his international debut in 2019 and since then been a regular for India.
Having impressed with his playmaking kills during the 2018-19 Indian Super League, Sahal Abdul Samad earned a national call-up soon. The footballer made his debut during the 2019 King’s Cup in Thailand and since then has been a mainstay in the squad.
Not only has he become a household name recently, but also earned praises from past footballers, including legends like IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Sunil Chhetri. Sahal recently admitted that the increasing expectations these legends pushes him to become a better footballer in the future.
"When these people have expectations from me, it's like a push from behind, they push us to be a better player. Sharing a dressing room with Chhetri bhai was a great thing for me. He wants to be the best every day. He tells every other player to be the same," said Sahal Abdul Samad, during an Instagram chat.
Having played his hearts out for Kerala Blasters FC in the past two seasons, he has failed to steer his team to their maiden ISL title as of yet. But, Sahal has full faith on his side and is convinced that they are going to reach a higher level and win trophies in the upcoming days and bring joy to the passionate followers.
"I'm sure Kerala Blasters will reach a higher level and win trophies and I would love to be a part of it. I still remember my first appearance. I couldn't even hear players talking to each other because of the sound of the crowd. When we are tiring on the field, they motivate us. They are always special to me."
