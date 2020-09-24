Frank de Boer replaces Ronald Koeman as Netherland's new head coach
Former Crystal Palace and Ajax coach Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach with him replacing Ronald Koeman. The now Barcelona boss, Koeman, left the post last month to take over as the head coach at the Camp Nou with De Boer now appointed as his replacement.
Despite underwhelming since his impressive stint with Ajax, Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach. The 50-year-old replaces Ronald Koeman, who left the post last month in order to take charge at Barcelona with De Boer placed in charge of the Dutch national team for the 2020/21 Nations League. The 50-year-old, who made 112 Netherlands appearances, has signed a two year deal with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
De Boer enjoyed an interesting start to his coaching career, after retiring in 2005, with him taking charge of Ajax in 2008 after a spell as the assistant coach of Netherlands. It is his most successful spell with the 50-year-old winning four Dutch League titles before he left for Inter Milan. But, since his spell with Ajax, De Boer has struggled with failed spells at Inter, Crystal Palace and Atalanta. A statement from the KNVB confirmed the move and revealed that De Boer has signed a two- year deal.
“Frank de Boer has been appointed national coach of the Dutch national team. The 50-year-old former international will be at the helm of the Orange for the next two years, up to and including the World Championship in Qatar, which will be held in the autumn of 2022. De Boer will start his work for the KNVB with immediate effect and is therefore already on the bench for the upcoming exhibition match against Mexico and the Nations League duels with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy,” reads the statement on the KNVB’s official website.
