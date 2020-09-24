Frank de Boer replaces Ronald Koeman as Netherland's new head coach

“Frank de Boer has been appointed national coach of the Dutch national team. The 50-year-old former international will be at the helm of the Orange for the next two years, up to and including the World Championship in Qatar, which will be held in the autumn of 2022. De Boer will start his work for the KNVB with immediate effect and is therefore already on the bench for the upcoming exhibition match against Mexico and the Nations League duels with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy,” reads the statement on the KNVB’s official website.