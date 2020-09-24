Chelsea sign Edouard Mendy from Stade Rennais for a fee rising upto £25 million
After months of speculation, Chelsea have finally confirmed that they’ve signed Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for a fee rising up to £25 million. The Senegalese international had been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few months with him reported set to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.
With Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling to perform, reports had indicated that Chelsea were looking to sign a replacement for the Spaniard especially with Frank Lampard losing faith. It has seen a slew of goalkeepers linked with a move to Chelsea with Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and a few others all considered as potential options. However, reports indicated that the Blues’ main target was Edouard Mendy with the Senegalese international linked heavily with a move to Stamford Bridge.
But with less than three weeks left before the transfer window slams shut, Chelsea have finally confirmed the move for Mendy with the Blues set to pay a fee rising upto £25 million. The 28-year-old goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract with the club and will provide competition for both Kepa and Willy Caballero. In his first interview as a Blue, Mendy revealed that he’s “excited” to join Frank Lampard’s team and hopes to impress the fans going forward.
“I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started,” Mendy told Chelsea’s website.
It’s official! Edouard Mendy is a Blue! ✍️🔵#WelcomeMendy— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2020
