Chelsea sign Edouard Mendy from Stade Rennais for a fee rising upto £25 million

With Kepa Arrizabalaga struggling to perform, reports had indicated that Chelsea were looking to sign a replacement for the Spaniard especially with Frank Lampard losing faith. It has seen a slew of goalkeepers linked with a move to Chelsea with Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and a few others all considered as potential options. However, reports indicated that the Blues’ main target was Edouard Mendy with the Senegalese international linked heavily with a move to Stamford Bridge.