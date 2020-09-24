Atletico Madrid sign Luis Suarez from FC Barcelona for a €6 million fee

While the entire world was busy keeping a track on the possible move of Lionel Messi out of his beloved club FC Barcelona, fellow South American Luis Suarez was also eyeing the same. However, while Messi, after much speculation decided to stay at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan will not feature for the Catalan club in the next season. As per the latest developments, La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid has roped in Luis Suarez for a nominal fee.