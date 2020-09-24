Atletico Madrid sign Luis Suarez from FC Barcelona for a €6 million fee
Today at 2:56 PM
Atletico Madrid have signed Luis Suarez from La Liga rivals FC Barcelona, ending his six-year stay at Camp Nou, during which he won several trophies with the club, including a Champions League. The Los Rojiblancos will pay a fee of €6 million for former Ajax man with him signing a two-year contract.
While the entire world was busy keeping a track on the possible move of Lionel Messi out of his beloved club FC Barcelona, fellow South American Luis Suarez was also eyeing the same. However, while Messi, after much speculation decided to stay at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan will not feature for the Catalan club in the next season. As per the latest developments, La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid has roped in Luis Suarez for a nominal fee.
"Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the transfer of Luis Suarez, subject to a medical and the formal agreement of a new contract for the Uruguayan striker with our club," reads a statement issued by Atletico Madrid.
This has been a shocking development as far as Barcelona is concerned, as the footballer had a year left on his current contract with the club. It is learned as per reports that Atletico Madrid will pay a fee of €6 million for the transfer and the 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract at Atletico. Suarez, who played 283 matches for the ‘Blaugrana’ across all competitions, scoring 198 goals, will give a farewell news conference on Thursday.
"FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suárez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona 6 million euros in variables. FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," reads the statement on Barcelona's website.
