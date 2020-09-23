Reports | Luis Suarez’s move to Atletico Madrid back on track after new agreement
Today at 1:37 PM
Despite reports indicating that Barcelona wasn’t keen on losing Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, the 33-year-old’s move to the Los Rojiblancos is back on track this summer. The former Liverpool striker has been told that he has no future at the Camp Nou which has seen Suarez linked with a move away.
After six very successful years at Barcelona, Luis Suarez’s time at the Camp Nou is coming to an end with the 33-year-old set to leave as a free-transfer this summer. The Uruguayan has been reportedly told by new manager Ronald Koeman that he has no future at the club and has thus been linked with a move to Juventus, and a few other sides. However, while his move to Italy fell apart over issues with his passport, the former Liverpool striker is set to sign for Atletico Madrid.
ESPN has reported that while that deal fell apart as well earlier this week when Barcelona backed out of the deal, the move is now set to take place very soon. The report has revealed Suarez was very unhappy with the fact that the Catalan giants backed out and was looking to go public with his grievances but things have now changed. ESPN has revealed that a new deal has been created between all parties which allows Suarez to sign for Atletico, something the previous deal didn’t.
Furthermore, the new deal will reportedly see Atletico Madrid pay no transfer fee but instead pay the La Liga giants in the form of performance bonuses, with Suarez’s contract terminated. That proved to be a major stepping block as well but Barcelona and their third highest all time scorer came to an agreement over the termination of the said contract with the 33-year-old set to receive a substantial sum. The Uruguayan also reportedly turned down moves to the MLS in order to sign for Diego Simeone’s side.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.