New Chelsea challenge will be really good for me, claims Thiago Silva

Despite being 36 years old, Thiago Silva has been made a part of Frank Lampard’s attempt to transform Chelsea and the Brazilian believes that despite his age, the new challenge will be good for him. The former PSG star left at the end of last season having led the club to the Champions League final.

Given the current financial climate, few expected clubs to spend heavily this summer but Chelsea have somehow broken the norm. The Blues have spent well above 200 million on new arrivals with the likes of Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and co all signing for the club. It has seen the pressure ramped up on Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as many now consider the Blues as title challengers alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

One of their half-dozen moves this summer is Thiago Silva and despite being 36 years old, the Brazilian is seen as the man to sort out the Blues’ defensive issues this season. The challenge may have seen many falter but Silva has backed himself to not only perform for his new side but do enough to see his option for a second year activated. He further added that his main aim is to “do my best possible” for the club and help them succeed.

“I think when you get to a certain age, the tendency is that you sign this type of contract and at times there are maybe doubts and, like with me and the expectations of Chelsea, that is to be expected. But I have no doubt that I will give everything, do my best and will contribute. I am prepared to work really hard in everything I do. I love football, I love preparation. It’s not a case of preparing on Friday for Saturday - my type of preparation goes way back,” Silva said reported Goal.

“I’m totally relaxed about the contract and whether Chelsea will want to renew it or not, I don’t know. If I haven’t met expectations or contributed then we’ll sit down and talk about that. But I’m not worried at all. I will do my best possible and really contribute to this team, this new project. I’ve accepted this new challenge, it’s going to be really good for me. Everyone knows that my ambition is to play in the World Cup in two years’ time when I’ll be 38. That’s a great responsibility.”