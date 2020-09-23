Leeds United agree €25 million deal in principle for Real Sociedad’s Diego Llorente

While Leeds United have had an exciting start to their new season with back-to-back 4-3 games, one of which they’ve won, the club’s defensive issues have seen them look for new ideas. That has seen Marcelo Bielsa look for other options with defensive reinforcements said to be their top answer. But with the season already off and running, reports indicated that Leeds would find it tough to add new additions.

However, that is not the case as Real Sociedad have confirmed that there is an agreement in place for Leeds United to sign Diego Llorente this summer. The 27-year-old was reportedly the Peacocks’ top defensive target and will pay the La Liga club a fee of €25 million for the Spaniard’s signature. The club’s statement confirmed that the two parties have agreed a deal in principle and thanked the defender for his services.

"Real Sociedad and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente to the English team. The final agreement is subject to the medical examination of the player. Real Socieded would like to thank Diego for the professionalism and commitment shown during the three years that he has played here, at the same time that it wishes him the best for his personal and professional future,” reads the statement on Real Sociedad’s website.