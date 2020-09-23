ISL 2020-21 | This team has more quality and is more balanced than last season, claims Manuel Marquez

Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez has stated that the team has more quality and well balanced compared to the last season. The Spanish coach was roped in after former manager Albert Roca mutually parted ways with the club to join FC Barcelona as part of their coaching staff last month.

Hyderabad FC recently completed the signing of its seventh and final foreign recruit for the upcoming season, having roped in Spanish forward Francisco Sandaza earlier this week. So far they’ve been pretty active in the transfer market, with their management making it a point to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season, especially after the bottom-place finish in the 2019-20 ISL. Newly appointed coach Manuel Marquez feels that the team has more quality and is well balanced compared to the previous season.

“We have a well-balanced team, with all kinds of players and some of them can play in different positions. This is important if you want to play in different ways even in the same game,” said Manuel Marquez, as reported by Goal.com.

“There is more quality in Indian and foreign players compared to the last season. It is obvious because we have signed better Indian players along with some important local young players and the same with foreign players,” added the manager.

The Spaniard was roped in by the ISL outfits after their former manager and compatriot Albert Roca parted ways with the club to join European heavyweights FC Barcelona as part of their coaching staff. As per Manuel, his primary target is to arrive in the best shape during the first match of the league and improve themselves in every training session.

“When you arrive at a new club you always wish for better things. I have to be prudent but we don’t renounce anything. The main goal is to arrive in the best shape to the first match of the Championship but we have to also try to improve in every training session,” asserted the Hyderabad FC boss.

"It's a short competition and in every game, I want to have a competitive team. I'm totally sure that all Hyderabad FC fans will be proud of their players at the end of the League and that’s our target.”