ISL 2020-21 | Six players from three clubs test positive for Covid-19

Six players from three Indian Super League clubs - ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and Hyderabad FC, have tested positive for Covid-19 with two months left for the tournament to kick-off. Meanwhile, two of the infected players have already recovered, while the rest four are in home isolation.

To counter the pandemic situation, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has already decided to stage the Indian Super League in a centralised venue - Goa, with matches to be played in front of empty stands. Furthermore, bio-secure bubbles are to be maintained during the entire span of the tournament, which is likely to kick-start in late November.

But, as per the latest reports, six players from three ISL clubs, including defending champions ATK-Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, have tested positive for Covid-19. Two players have already recovered while the other four are in self-isolation.

“The players have been told to take every possible precaution, but sometimes it’s beyond the club’s control. One player tested positive for Covid-19 when he had gone to the hospital for a test. He had conducted two previous tests, both negative, but the third test turned out to be positive,” stated a source, to The Times of India.

As per the ISL regulations, any player testing positive for Covid-19 has to isolate for 14 days in accordance with the local government guidelines. The player will then undergo three tests on - Day 10, Day 12 and Day 14, and will only be allowed to travel to Goa if he has two negative tests from Day 12 and Day 14.

Meanwhile, all players from Bengaluru FC stationed at their homes cities have tested negative for the virus. The club conducted the third test on Tuesday and the players are set to move to their training centre in Ballari within next 48 hours, if they get clearance. Kerala Blasters FC players have also tested negative in their first test conducted, while Northeast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, and Mumbai City FC haven’t started testing procedures yet.