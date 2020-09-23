Alvaro Morata re-signs for Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with option to buy

After weeks of speculation, Juventus have re-signed Alvaro Morata on loan from Atletico Madrid with an option to make it permanent for €45 million. The move paves the way for Atletico Madrid to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona this summer on a free-transfer with Edinson Cavani also in the mix.

Having let Gonzalo Higuain leave for free to the MLS, Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo admitted that the Old Lady were looking for a new striker with Luis Suarez reportedly their top target. However, the move fell apart over issues with the Barcelona striker’s passport, which saw the Italian giants approach AS Roma over a move for Edin Dzeko. But with Roma looking to sign a replacement before letting go of the former Manchester City striker, it saw the Juventus’ deal for Dzeko stall.

It saw the reigning Serie A champions look elsewhere for another option with them making a move for former striker Alvaro Morata. The deal, and personal terms, for the striker were rapid with Morata signing on an initial 12-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid although there have been no indications as to the length of the Spaniard's contract. It will, however, see Juventus pay Atleti €10 million as a loan fee with the option to make it permanent for €45 million.

However, the club could also pay an additional €10 million to extend the loan spell and will then be obligated to pay €35 million as a transfer fee. The club confirmed the move and also revealed the details of the deal alongside the fact that they were overjoyed that Morata has re-signed for the club this summer. The statement further revealed they hope Morata can “create many more memories, together once more”.

“There’s nothing more exciting than a homecoming and the return of Alvaro Morata to Turin is a beautiful one at that! Alvaro Morata had only spent two years at Juventus, before Real Madrid recalled him to the Spanish capital. However, a lot can happen in two years and Alvaro certainly left an album of memories, filled with many spectacular moments: goals, celebrations, victories and trophies! Memory albums are there to be opened, to reminisce upon old moments, but also to add new ones and we can’t wait to create many more memories, together once more!” reads Juventus’ statement on their website.