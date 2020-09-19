Wanted to show that I can do it in new league and at a new club, confesses Timo Werner

Having made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last week, Timo Werner has revealed that he left Germany and RB Leipzig because he wanted to prove himself in another league for another club. The German forward signed for the Blues in a £53 million from the Bundesliga alongside five other players.

After four long years at RB Leipzig, Timo Werner finally decided he was ready to leave Germany with Liverpool supposed to be his top destination. But the financial effects of the COVID-19 virus hurt the Reds and it forced them into looking elsewhere which allowed Chelsea to swoop in. Few expected the Blues to actually complete the move but they did just that with a £53 million fee for the German.

But now, having made his Premier League debut for Chelsea, many still wonder why Werner left Leipzig with the German side reaching the Champions League semi-finals last term. However, in an interview, the 24-year-old admitted that he wanted a new challenge “in a new league, at a new club, in a new language” and it’s why he left. Werner also added that he is looking to help Chelsea not just challenge but win trophies and looking to do well himself.

“Playing for Leipzig was an oasis of wellbeing, it was all super and cool. I didn’t think there was a better club in Germany for me, not in the sense of the football being better and more successful, but in terms of feeling better and more at home. So when the offers for me came in this summer, I made a conscious decision to go abroad,” Werner told the Athletic.

"My aim is to do the same I did at Leipzig, but at a bigger club, and to be feeling just as happy as I did there. I believe you can get to that point at any club. But only if you perform and work hard. I wanted to show that I can do it — in a new league, at a new club, in a new language.”