Reports | Liverpool set to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota for £41 million

The Guardian has reported that it could see Ki-Jana Hoever move the other direction for a fee that could eventually rise for £13.5 million. That has allowed Liverpool to not only sign Thiago but also make the move for Jota with the 23-year-old set to provide cover for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The move was all but confirmed by Nuno Espirito Santo when he left the Portuguese forward out of his Carabao Cup squad to face Stoke City earlier in the week.