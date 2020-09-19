Reports | Liverpool set to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota for £41 million
Today at 4:49 PM
Having signed Thiago Alcantara for a £20 million initial fee, Liverpool have managed to come to an agreement to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota for £41 million. The Portuguese forward has been a key star for the Molineux side over the last few years and is set to leave this summer.
For Liverpool a week has made an immense difference with the club having signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich which has stunned the world. However, with the move for the Spaniard done and dusted for an initial £20 million fee, the Reds are set to make another marquee signing in the form of Diogo Jota. The Wolves forward has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the reigning Champions and is set to sign for them in the coming days.
The Guardian has reported that it could see Ki-Jana Hoever move the other direction for a fee that could eventually rise for £13.5 million. That has allowed Liverpool to not only sign Thiago but also make the move for Jota with the 23-year-old set to provide cover for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The move was all but confirmed by Nuno Espirito Santo when he left the Portuguese forward out of his Carabao Cup squad to face Stoke City earlier in the week.
However, for Liverpool, Ki-Jana Hoever won’t be the only one leaving Anfield this summer with starlet Rhian Brewster, Giorginio Wijnaldum and a few others linked with a move. More so for Wijnaldum with the Dutch international heavily wanted by Barcelona this summer.
