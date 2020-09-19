Presser Watch 2020/21 | Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard speak ahead of Gameweek 2

The 2020/21 Premier League season is off and running which means that the managers are out in full flow for their second press-conferences of the season. There is a lot to say ahead of what will be a rather congested and condensed new season, things get even more complicated for the bosses.

A win in their first game bodes well for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta especially with a London derby against West Ham next up. The Hammers, having lost their first game, will be looking to get back to winning ways and that might make for an interesting game. However, Arsenal have had big moves take place over the last week with Emiliano Martinez leaving and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new three-year deal. Arteta opened up about both and more.

“With the departure of Emi, a big loss, we have to replace him. In football, the hours can become days. I cannot tell you. Depending on what happens with the goalkeeping position. The market is still open but thinks can change. With the departure of Emi, a big loss, we have to replace him. In football, the hours can become days. I cannot tell you. Depending on what happens with the goalkeeping position. The market is still open but thinks can change.”

Liverpool

A seven-goal thriller at Anfield saw Mohamed Salah score a hattrick, the first of the season, and Liverpool walked out as 4-3 winners against Leeds United. But with Chelsea next up, things do not get any easier for the Reds especially with the Blues also winning although new additions in the form of Thiago Alcantara and the potential arrival of Diego Jota could transform things.

“Last season we played them pretty often and it was really difficult, first and foremost. [Their] first game against Brighton was how it looks when you play them, we all suffer against Brighton and you have to be decisive in the key moments and that was the story of the game pretty much.

“We have no idea who Frank will lineup, they have so many different options. We don’t know a lot about Chelsea in the moment, so we focus on ourselves. We’ve had a really intense training week, working on decisive stuff. A lot of things were good in the first game, some were not but it was the first game, we work with it and use it as one [piece of] information.”

Chelsea

New signings galore for the Blues in their first game out with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner making their debuts and it saw Chelsea walk away with a 3-1 win against Brighton. The scoreline, however, doesn’t accurately represent just how evenly matched the game was with both sides putting up a great fight. However, with a tough game up next against Liverpool, Chelsea have a lot more to deal with and Frank Lampard admitted as much.

“Nature of the world we live in is a lot of airtime for you to fill with rivalries. They can be scrutinised in every way. I have huge respect for him. What he's done at Liverpool was incredible. There's nothing in it for me. The competitive nature of the 90 minutes can boil over but respect for Klopp I have will never change.”

“The positive of Brighton was we showed resilience and organisation and won the game. We can improve on it. Players will feel that. Long way to compare where we are this year compared to last year. Liverpool will always give you a tough match. We have to push. That's the challenge in front of us.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Manchester United, having been handed an extended break, play their first game of the season against Crystal Palace. They’ve had a bang average transfer window, so far, with only one major addition in the form of Donny van de Beek although they have been linked with quite a few names. However, in his first presser, Solskjaer asked for consistency and progress on the field.

“We can go into the new season with confidence with the way we finished last season. That showed what we’re capable of. We developed throughout the season and we need to keep developing and we’ve shown the potential. We need more consistency, but I think with a year’s more experience we should be getting that consistency. It’s a group that I don’t want to say what they cannot do. I think they can go as far as they want.”

Manchester City

Like Manchester United, their city rivals were also given an extended break, which means that they play their first game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Molineux side did the double over the Cityzens last season and was a constant source of frustration for the club. To make things even worse, they will be without Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and a few others. Pep Guardiola spoke on the same and revealed that the team are in a great mood.

“I see the team as always in an incredible mood. It’s a joy to work with them. We have good expectations to do good football and get the results this club deserves. We want to continue the consistency.

“Since I arrived here I'm more than satisfied with what I have in the team, and I know the club does absolutely everything. Sometimes it’s the players who decide to move. But never before or in the future will I complain about this - I am a lucky person to be in this club.”