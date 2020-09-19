Manchester United could still sign someone this summer, claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 4:51 PM
Despite only one major first team signing so far, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that with the transfer window still open the club are looking at signing a few more players. The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of moves this summer but nothing has materialized.
Despite signs of promise at the start of the summer, Manchester United are set to start their 2020/21 Premier League season with just one major signing been made. While the addition of Donny van de Beek will help the change things going forward, the lack of depth within the Red Devils’ squad will hurt them in what is going to be a very congested season. But beyond signing Van de Beek, the club has failed to get deals over the line with them failing to come to an agreement for Jadon Sancho this summer.
The Borussia Dortmund starlet has been one of their top targets but while no move has materialized at the moment, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that it could change in the next few weeks. He admitted that this summer's business hasn't gone according to plan but “sometimes it doesn’t happen as planned” as there are a few weeks to change things. Solskjaer further added that the team needs "quality on the field" with them looking at "a small pool of players" to add that.
"Sometimes it doesn't happen as planned. Life isn't a straight line here. Sometimes things happen. There's still a few weeks left on the transfer window. It might happen that we get someone in. I work with a club and they know what I feel this team and the squad needs. Let's see if we can add to what we have. You want always to have as long as possible with players. I think last season though shows that good players can adapt and get into a group quickly,” Solskjaer said, reported ESPN.
"Harry [Maguire] came in very late in the transfer window and had a great impact on the performances in the team. You can't ignore the impact of the coronavirus. I think that's really changed the market. It has been more or less in a period that maybe negotiations will happen. Of course the financial uncertainty of that has added on the difficulty of predicting where we're at.
"I want players in the building that we want to work with and who want to be a part of it, and who want to be here. One, you need the quality on the pitch. You also need the personal qualities and to really want to be here, and you need to show that you want to be here. That's really important for us as a group. We're looking at a small pool of players that can add to the quality of our team, and let's see what we can do. They are working hard and I understand that they are working hard."
