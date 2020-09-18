India slip to 109th spot in latest FIFA rankings
Today at 4:32 PM
The Indian Men’s football team has dropped by a place and is now stationed at the 109th position as per the latest FIFA rankings. 2018 World Cup semi-finalists Belgium remained at the pole position in the rankings, closely followed by France and Brazil at the second and third spots respectively.
Even though the pandemic struck in March 2020, the Blue Tigers maintained their 108th spot from November 2019 to July 2020. It was last year against Oman that Sunil Chhetri and Co. played their last international match. Even though the remaining three matches should have been played by now, they were postponed owing to health concerns. India, with 1187 points, has neither lost nor added to their tally, but dropped by a place and are now stationed at the 109th position as per the latest FIFA rankings.
On the other hand, Belgium remained at the pole position, ahead of France and Brazil in the second and third spots respectively. England remained unhurt at the fourth position, while Portugal sneaked into the top five by virtue of its wins against over Croatia and Sweden.
Other European heavyweights like Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands are occupying the 7th, 12th, and 13th place respectively, while four-time World Cup winners Germany have gained entry to 14th spot. Gareth Bale-led Wales national team is placed just outside the top 20. Iran remains the top-ranked Asian side, grabbing the 30th spot, while 2022 World Cup hosts cum 2019 AFC Asian Cup winners Qatar find themselves at the 55th position.
