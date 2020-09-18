India slip to 109th spot in latest FIFA rankings

Even though the pandemic struck in March 2020, the Blue Tigers maintained their 108th spot from November 2019 to July 2020. It was last year against Oman that Sunil Chhetri and Co. played their last international match. Even though the remaining three matches should have been played by now, they were postponed owing to health concerns. India, with 1187 points, has neither lost nor added to their tally, but dropped by a place and are now stationed at the 109th position as per the latest FIFA rankings.