FIFA announces new window for International fixtures in 2022

While football was totally stalled for almost four months after the Covid-19 pandemic struck back in March, the European Leagues did eventually take place behind closed doors. But the scheduled 2022 World Cup qualifiers were postponed for an indefinite period, which also included India’s three remaining matches against Qatar, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. As per the latest reports, FIFA has confirmed a new window for the pending International matches in January 2022, as reported by The Times of India.