    Reports | Liverpool inch closer to sign Thiago Alacantara for a £27million fee

    Thiago Alacantara won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:14 PM

    Liverpool have agreed on a £27 million fee for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara following Jurgen Klopp’s chase for the footballer ever since the transfer window opened. The Spanish footballer guided the German club to their ever sixth UEFA Champions League title last month.

    The Merseyside club, having won their first Premier League in 30 years, is making efforts to strengthen their squad in a bid to defend their championship. But, so far they have only managed to secure the services of left-back KostasTsimikas from Olympiacos, even though Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was eyeing to ship in Spanish midfielder Thiago Alacantara from Champions League winners Bayern Munich.

    As per reports of The Athletic, the English club has agreed to sign the International for a modest fee of £27million, which turns out to be a win-win situation for the club. While the footballer is yet to agree on the terms and conditions of the deal, it is expected to be a pretty straightforward one, with the playmaker keen on a move to the English Premier League.

    Thiago was roped in by Bavarians back in 2013 from FC Barcelona, following which he played seven seasons at the Allianz Arena, having won seven consecutive Bundesliga titles, four DFL-Pokal titles, a Club World Cup, and a Champions League title each. If the transfer is completed, the footballer is set to feature for a third club in his career and as many leagues in his 12-year career.

