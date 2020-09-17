Neymar Jr handed two-game ban following brawl during Marseille game

Neymar Jr has been banned for two games following a brawl which took centre stage at the end of the Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint Germain and Marseille last Sunday. A total of five players were shown the red card during the incident including the Brazilian, for which he was later handed the ban.

In what was a high-intensity match between French heavyweights Paris Saint Germain and Marseille in the Ligue 1, turned out to be ugly with a brawl between the players taking place towards the end of the game, which saw five players, including Neymar, shown the marching orders. As a result, Layvin Kurzawa has been suspended for six matches, Marseille player Jordan Amavi has been suspended for three games while Dario Benedetto will miss the next match. Brazilian star Neymar Jr has been officially handed a two-game ban by the discipline committee looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Neymar has taken to social media stating that Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez abused him racially during the incident, while the latter brushed away the claims saying that he did not make any racist comments and that Neymar needs to learn how to lose. There were claims that Angel Di Maria spat at Alvaro Gonzalez, due to which a discipline committee was formed to look into the matter.

"Yesterday I revolted. I was punished with red because I wanted to hit someone who offended me. I thought I could not leave without doing something because I realised that those in charge would not do anything, did not notice or ignored the fact,” wrote Neymar Jr, on Instagram.

“During the game, I wanted to answer as always: playing football. The facts showed that I did not succeed. I revolted. In our sport, aggressions, insults, swearing are part of the game, of the dispute. You can't be affectionate. I understand this guy partly, all is part of the game, but racism and intolerance are unacceptable," added the PSG star.