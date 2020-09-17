2020-21 ISL | Hyderabad FC rope in Aridane Santana for the upcoming season

Hyderabad FC has signed Spanish striker Aridane Santana for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League to bolster the club’s attacking line. The footballer played 14 matches for Odisha FC last season, scored nine goals, and assisted two others after he was roped in by the club on loan.

Aridane Santana made his debut in the Indian Super League last season after Odisha FC roped in the Spanish forward from Cultural Leonesa on loan prior to the start of the last season. Even though the season was not memorable for the club, the foreigner did score nine goals and assisted two others. Unfortunately, the footballer was not retained after the loan expired once the season ended. But, ISL rivals Hyderabad FC have secured his services for the upcoming season for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m very happy to sign for Hyderabad FC. I have known Manolo Marquez from his previous clubs in Spain, and he is definitely one of the top coaches. I am excited to come down to India and meet up with my new teammates and get ready for the season,” said Aridane Santana, after putting pen on paper.

“My primary goal is to get to the best conditions personally for the start of the season, and then help the team with a lot of hard work on the field. It’s going to be a challenging season, and if I can help the team through goals, nothing like it,” added the footballer.

The striker has mainly played his club football in Spain, since making his senior debut for Deportivo Reserves back in 2006. In 2015, he moved out of Europe and signed for Thai Club Bangkok Glass for a single season and went back to Spain once again till he was approached by ISL side Odisha FC last year.