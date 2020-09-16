We’re in talks over a deal for Gareth Bale to sign for Tottenham, claims Jonathan Barnett

Today at 1:00 PM
Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s agent, has confirmed that Real Madrid, Tottenham and Bale are in talks over a potential move back to North London. The 31-year-old has fallen out of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid with the former Southampton star heavily linked with a move away.
Despite winning four Champions League titles and scoring well over a hundred goals for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale’s time at the club is coming to an end. The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer with Manchester United said to be his top destination although no move has materialized as of yet. However, the former Southampton star is on his way out of the club with the Los Blancos looking to offload the forward who made only 16 appearances last season.
Reports have further indicated that Tottenham have taken the lead in the race with the North Londoners looking to add reinforcements. Sky Sports and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that the 31-year-old wants to re-sign for his former this summer if a deal can be done. That has now been reiterated by Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett and he confirmed that the Welshman wants a move back to Spurs as it is “where he wants to be.”
"Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking [Spurs, Real and Bale's camp]. It's where he wants to be," Barnett told BBC.
Tottenham are in talks to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid. Daniel Levy have asked about Bale during the negotiations for Reguilon.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020
Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett just confirmed to BBC: “Gareth still loves Spurs, we are talking. It's where he wants to be”. ⚪️ #THFC #Real #Bale
