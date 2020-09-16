We’re in talks over a deal for Gareth Bale to sign for Tottenham, claims Jonathan Barnett

Despite winning four Champions League titles and scoring well over a hundred goals for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale’s time at the club is coming to an end. The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer with Manchester United said to be his top destination although no move has materialized as of yet. However, the former Southampton star is on his way out of the club with the Los Blancos looking to offload the forward who made only 16 appearances last season.