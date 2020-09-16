Reports | Tottenham keen on a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bas Dost this summer
Today at 2:30 PM
With Jose Mourinho looking to sign a new striker, Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bas Dost this summer. The former Sporting CP forward only signed for the Bundesliga side last summer but struggled to make a genuine impact with only ten goals in 30 appearances.
Having announced to the world that he wants a brand new striker, Tottenham and Jose Mourinho’s search for a forward has been something to marvel at. The North Londoners have been linked with a move for a wide array of forwards although reports have indicated that Josh King is their top target. The former Manchester United man got relegated with Bournemouth last season and it does make him their cheapest potential option.
But Spurs have also been linked with moves for Danny Ings, Andrea Belotti, Arkadiuz Milik and a few others although no move has materialized as of yet. However, the Guardian has reported that Spurs have added a new name to that list in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Bas Dost. The 31-year-old only signed for the German side last summer but has struggled to make an impact. He netted only 10 goals in 30 appearances for Frankfurt but despite that the club have valued him at €5.5 million.
The Guardian further revealed that Tottenham would prefer a loan move as they have been offered a wide variety of options over the last few weeks. It is a list that includes Troy Deeney, Christian Benteke, Alexander Sorloth and a few others with the North Londoners overly keen to find a back-up striker. The club only have Kane as their recognised number 9 although Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura have been used there in the past despite Mourinho revealing that neither can play that role.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.