Reports | American consortium plan third bid after £400 million West Ham offer is rejected

Despite seeing a £350 million bid rejected at the end of last month, the Guardian has reported that an American consortium has returned with a brand new £400 million bid for West Ham United . The would-be buyers are reportedly overly keen on buying the London club in the coming months and despite watching their second £400 million bid rejected for the club, they have not been disheartened.

The Guardian has revealed that the second bid submitted, despite it being an increase in their offer, wasn’t enough to convince Sullivan and Gold to sell the Hammers. However, to help make the transition a little easier, the report has revealed that the US consortium is looking into the possibility of buying the London Stadium. The Hammers currently rent their home ground for £2.5 million a year and have, like many others, encountered financial problems because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bidders have, however, have reportedly cooled off their interest for now and are looking to monitor the club’s progress in the Premier League over the next few months before submitting a new bid. The Guardian further revealed that the first bid, worth £350 million, was rejected by majority shareholder Sullivan and he made it clear that he doesn’t want to give up his majority share although he would be open to a partial sale, something that the US consortium are not interested in.le