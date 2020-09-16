Bundesliga fans to be allowed into stadiums at 20 percent capacity
Today at 3:09 PM
The Bundesliga is set to become the second major league to allow fans inside stadiums after a virtual meeting of federal states' chancelleries allowed stadiums to be opened at 20% capacity. The Ligue 1 has paved the way with fans socially distanced inside stadiums since the start of their season.
After months of playing behind closed doors, the Bundesliga are set to re-open their doors to home fans with them becoming the second major European league to do so. The German top tier were the first to restart action following the lockdown but did so behind closed doors which has caused serious financial problems for clubs across the German football pyramid. However, things are set to change as ESPN has reported following a virtual meeting of the federal states' chancelleries, home fans will be allowed inside stadiums.
But there will be several restrictions placed upon them as the German football league (DFL) has revealed that stadiums will be opened at 20% capacity. Furthermore, the report has indicated that there will be no alcohol served, no away fans allowed and a ban on standing alongside a strict social distance protocol in place.
This won’t be the first game to be held with fans in Germany, however, with more 10,000 people attending Dynamo Dresden’s 4-1 win over Hamburg in the German cup. In doing so, the Bundesliga will become the second major league to re-open their doors to fans after the Ligue 1 did so earlier this month. The Premier League, Serie A and the La Liga have all created various plans and pilot programs to help ensure the gradual return of fans inside stadiums.
