Bundesliga fans to be allowed into stadiums at 20 percent capacity

After months of playing behind closed doors, the Bundesliga are set to re-open their doors to home fans with them becoming the second major European league to do so. The German top tier were the first to restart action following the lockdown but did so behind closed doors which has caused serious financial problems for clubs across the German football pyramid. However, things are set to change as ESPN has reported following a virtual meeting of the federal states' chancelleries, home fans will be allowed inside stadiums.