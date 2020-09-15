Reports | Tottenham and Everton set to fight it out for Leon Bailey
Today at 4:12 PM
Sky Sports has reported that Tottenham and Everton are set to battle it out for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey this summer with the Jamaican keen on a Premier League move. The 23-year-old has struggled for consistency over the last few years with him netting only five goals last term.
Despite signing Joe Hart, Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham are far from done with their summer business with the North Londoners looking to make a few more additions. Their main target, however, is a back-up striker for Harry Kane, something that Jose Mourinho has asserted the club need this summer. That has seen Tottenham linked with moves for Arkadiuz Milik, Andrea Belotti, Josh King and Danny Ings this summer although no move has materialized.
But with Leon Bailey making reportedly keen on a Premier League move this summer, Sky Sports has reported that the North Londoners are looking to sign the 23-year-old. They are not the only ones, however, with Everton also interested in the Jamaican forward. The former Genk man has impressed during his spell with Leverkusen but has struggled for consistency which has seen neither Premier League side keen to pay the asking £40 million price.
The 23-year-old is keen on leaving Leverkusen this summer with the Premier League reportedly his top destination although Bailey is open to a move within Germany as well. Bayern Munich came the closest last summer over £55 million move but the deal fell apart over various reasons. That did affect the forward and he finished the season with only five goals in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen.
