Reports | Luis Suarez risks banishment over contract stand-off with Barcelona

With Barcelona looking to transform their squad and rebuild it over the next few transfer windows, the La Liga giants have already started culling their first team. It has seen Ivan Rakitic leave for a minimum fee this summer to Sevilla with Arturo Vidal set to follow his footsteps and sign for Inter Milan for a minimum fee. But while the club have told Luis Suarez that his services are no longer needed, the 33-year-old has reportedly refused to leave.

The former Liverpool striker has been linked with a move to Juventus and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks but is reportedly unwilling to leave the club. That is because Suarez believes that Barcelona should pay him the final year of his deal, around €25 million if they want him to leave. That has seen ESPN report that Barcelona are considering banishing the striker out of the first team if he continues to refuse to leave the Camp Nou.

The report further revealed that the decision has been made by the higher-ups at the club with them looking to lead Barcelona into its new era and inject new blood into an ageing first team with moves set to take place in the coming weeks. Juventus have already worked out personal terms between them and Suarez but reports have indicated that there are still a few obstacles for the Old Lady to overcome before a move can take place.