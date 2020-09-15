Reports | Ligue 1 discipline committee to look into Neymar racist abuse allegation

In light of allegations that Neymar was subject to racist abuse against Marseille, the Ligue 1 has created a discipline committee to look into the alleged incident. ESPN has reported that the league is looking at taking serious action with them set to launch a full investigation into the matter.

After what was an incredible game of football between Marseille and PSG, one that ended with five red cards being handed out, it has seen Neymar reveal that he was racially abused by Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez. The Brazilian was one of the players sent off after an on-field fight and a video, that has since been taken down, showcased the forward telling the officials "no racism, no racism" as he walked off the field.

However, in light of the incident, ESPN has revealed that the Ligue 1 are set to launch a full-blown investigation into the matter. The French league has created a discipline committee to look into the matter and they will also be taking a look at the sending offs and the possibility that Angel Di Maria spat at Marseille man Alvaro Gonzalez. The French Federation are very strict and their rules state that an "an act of brutality or a kick" could be punished by a seven-game ban.

Racist behaviour, however, could be a maximum of 10 matches while being found guilty of spitting could earn a player a six-game ban. Marseille released a statement where they revealed that they support Alvaro Gonzalez and asserted that the center-back “is not racist”. The club also revealed that they’ve placed themselves at the disposal of the disciplinary committee and will "collaborate fully in the investigation".

Official Club communication following the #PSGOM match. — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 14, 2020

"Olympique de Marseille is the very symbol of anti-racism in French professional sports given the history and that of the city of Marseille. Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist and he has shown that in his daily behaviour from his first day at this club and his teammates can attest to that as well. The club place themselves at the disposition of the disciplinary commission to collaborate fully in the investigation of all of the occurrences that were part of the match as well as the 24 hours prior to it,” reads the club’s statement on their website.

PSG also released a statement on their website and revealed that they "strongly support Neymar Jr" after the Brazilian told them that he had been subject to racist insults by an opposition player. The statement from the reigning Ligue 1 Champions further revealed that the club want to make sure that there is no room for racism in "society, football or our lives" and hope that the "Disciplinary Commission of the LFP" investigate and find the right answer.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly supports Neymar Jr who told him he had been the victim of racist insults by an opposing player. The Club reminds that there is no place for racism in society, football or our lives and calls on everyone to speak out against all its manifestations all over the world. For more than 15 years, the Club has been strongly committed to the fight against all forms of discrimination alongside its partners such as SOS Racisme, Licra or Sportitude.

"Paris Saint-Germain are counting on the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP to investigate and shed light on these facts. The Club remains at its disposal to collaborate in the progress of the investigations."

Communiqué du club — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 14, 2020