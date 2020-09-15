Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish signs a new and lucrative five-year deal with the club
Today at 7:33 PM
Despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, Jack Grealish has penned a new and lucrative five-year deal with Aston Villa through to 2025. The 24-year-old finished last season as one of the club’s best players with him single-handedly leading their charge for survival in the top tier.
After an impressive first season back in the Premier League, the demand for Jack Grealish shot up with the playmaker linked to several of Europe’s biggest sides. It saw Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and a few clubs from across the lake also interested but no move has materialized so far and it seems that none will. Aston Villa have confirmed that their captain has signed a brand new lucrative deal that ties him to the club until 2025.
The 24-year-old gets a significant pay-rise, compared to his previous contract that expired in 2023, and is also handed a bigger buy-out clause although the exact amount hasn’t been revealed. That effectively puts an end to any speculation and rumours about Grealish’s future at Villa Park and the midfielder admitted that he’s happy to sign the new deal. He also revealed that the promise that exciting times are on their way to Villa played a big role in him signing the extension.
"I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here. The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it," Grealish told Aston Villa’s official website.
#Grealish2025 ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Y17A4DK0nP— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 15, 2020
