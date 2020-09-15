Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs a new lucrative three year deal with the club
Today at 10:03 PM
After months and months of speculation, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year deal that makes him the club’s highest-paid player. The 31-year-old had only one year left on his current contract with the North London giants and has been linked with several moves away.
Having lost quite a few players to free-transfers or forced to sell players in the final year of their contract, Arsenal have finally managed to keep on. The club has confirmed that captain and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new and lucrative three-year contract extension with the club. The 31-year-old’s new contract will reportedly make him Arsenal’s highest-paid player, which means that it eclipses Mesut Ozil’s €350,000-a-week deal.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has further reported that the former Borussia Dortmund star turned down to bids to stay with the club having been linked to Barcelona and Inter Milan. Aubameyang confirmed the new contract and revealed that there was little chance that he was leaving the North Londoners this summer. The 31-year-old also added that he believes together the club can achieve great things and hope they do.
"Signing for this special club was never in doubt. It's thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal," Aubameyang told Arsenal.com.
The striker finished as the club's top scorer last season and netted 22 goals in the Premier League alongside two important goals in the FA Cup final that earned Arsenal their place in the Europa League. It has seen Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveal that Aubameyang staying at the club signals to the other players of the world exactly what Arsenal are building and that he believes the 31-year-old can achieve great things in North London.
"It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us. He's a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working. He's an important leader for the team and a big part of what we're building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here," Arteta told Arsenal.com.
