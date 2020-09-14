Reports | Borussia Dortmund optimistic Jadon Sancho won’t leave this summer

With the summer window open, many fans and critics alike are shocked that no club has made a move for Jadon Sancho as of yet. The 20-year-old finished the 2019/20 season with 40 goal contributions, which includes 20 assists, in all competitions and has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany. While Manchester United are said to be his top suitors, the English international has admirers from Spain, Italy and even France but there has been little to no movement.