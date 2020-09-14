Reports | Borussia Dortmund optimistic Jadon Sancho won’t leave this summer
Today at 6:21 PM
According to the BBC, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are overly confident that Jadon Sancho will not leave the club this summer despite interest from Manchester United. The 20-year-old is reportedly said to be the Red Devils’ top target this summer but no move has materialized as of yet.
With the summer window open, many fans and critics alike are shocked that no club has made a move for Jadon Sancho as of yet. The 20-year-old finished the 2019/20 season with 40 goal contributions, which includes 20 assists, in all competitions and has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany. While Manchester United are said to be his top suitors, the English international has admirers from Spain, Italy and even France but there has been little to no movement.
The Red Devils have reportedly submitted a few bids but it’s well below Borussia Dortmund’s £100 million asking price this summer. That is partly due to the financial environment that the coronavirus pandemic has forced upon the clubs, with many others unwilling to pay that much. So much so, that it has seen the BBC report that Dortmund are confident that they’ll keep Sancho at the club for another season at worst.
That has been all but confirmed by rumours that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has switched his interest to Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale. Juventus winger Douglas Costa is also said to be in the mix with the Norwegian manager looking for a new wide player this summer, although neither of the aforementioned trio fit Solskjaer's bill of a long term signing. However, reports have indicated that the Red Devils are confident they can get a deal done before the October 12th transfer deadline.
