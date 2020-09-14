Our goal is to win trophies and titles every single season, asserts Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Having won their first Premier League title, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that Liverpool’s next goal is to win trophies and titles every single season going forward. The Reds dominated the 2019/20 season and lifted a Premier League trophy less than a year after they won the Champions League.

While Liverpool stormed to the 2019/20 Premier League title and finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City, they may not be able to replicate the same this term. Chelsea’s transfer business has seen many place them amongst the favourites to win the Premier League although Manchester City are still the bookies' favourites. While the Reds are amongst the odds to win the title again, their chance at winning the two peat has been made harder by the coronavirus.

The pandemic has had a serious financial impact on the club which has many fans and critics alike concerned about their chances at a title. Yet despite that and despite all the odds being against them, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that their goal is to win trophies consistently now. The Liverpool midfielder further added that they shouldn’t downplay the challenge but at the same time, they need to work even harder and overcome their obstacles.

“For any top team, the challenge is obvious. It’s one thing to win something once, and we shouldn’t downplay that, but to do it consistently, season on season, is what makes a team special. Look at the greatest teams in history, the Liverpool teams of old who have made this club what it is, they did it every year, not just once. That’s our main goal,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Goal.

“I look back to the season before, when we missed out by a point. People looked at it and thought ‘what more can you do?’ Ninety-seven points and you still don’t win it? How do you improve? But we just got our heads down, we worked even harder and we went the distance again. That’s hard to do. You can go two ways; you can either question yourself and think ‘can we really do that again?’ or you can get your head down and go again.”

The Reds won 32 out of their 38 games last season with them losing only three before the extended 2019/20 season was finally over. However, while they certainly handed out a fair share of thrashing to teams over the course of the season, Liverpool had quite a few close encounters as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted those games made the difference as it showcased Liverpool’s ability to hold their nerve and see out the full game without giving up.

“I felt that for the most part of last season. When I look back on the season, as amazing as it was, there were a lot of times when I wasn’t happy with how I’d played, personally. That’s me being honest with myself, which I think you have to be. I know I can do better, and I don’t think I was the only one who thought that. But if you look at the season before, when we finished second, we had a lot more games where we won 3-0 or 4-0.

"The difference last season, and it was obvious, was that in the games we didn’t play well in, we were still able to win 1-0 or 2-1. We’d find a way. We were drawing those games before. We’d win 4-0 and look unbelievable, then we’d not quite be on it and we’d draw 1-1, and drop points. That didn’t happen this time,” he added.