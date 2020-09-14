Manchester United can win titles again once Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp leave, claims Gary Neville

Gary Neville has opined that Manchester United will win the Premier League title again once Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola leave Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. The Red Devils finished third in the league last term but were 15 points behind second place and 33 points behind first.

Over the last few years both Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated England with the Cityzens winning two out of the last three league titles. However, while Liverpool ended a Premier League drought last term, many believe that Manchester United now have enough to challenge the duo for their own title. It has been seven years since the Red Devils won a league title and they have been left behind in recent years thanks to squads built by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

But many believe that times are changing and in a recent interview, Gary Neville has opined that his former side can win a league title - but only once both Guardiola and Klopp leave England. The former Manchester United superstar admitted that the “two outstanding managers” have built squads that can keep challenging for the next few years which makes it tough for the Red Devils. He further added that while it’s nice to dream that they could win it this year, it’s unlikely that it will happen.

“The one thing I can guarantee you is that United will win again. That might not be this year or next year, but it will be amazing when they win again, and the longer it builds up, the greater the actual feeling is when you do it. I’m not sitting here, as a United fan, thinking, ‘We must win the league this year’,” Neville said reported Goal.

“Yes, we’d like to, but you know when it’s your time and it’s not yet. It will be, maybe, when Klopp and Guardiola leave Liverpool and City – hopefully in the next couple of years! That will be the chance, as they’re two outstanding managers who have built really good teams, but they’ll leave in the next one, two or three years. That will be the point when United can come back in and capitalise – I’m sure Chelsea are thinking that way as well.”